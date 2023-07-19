LumberKings

Eastern Conference

Ohio River Valley Division   WLPCTStreakLast 10
Chillicothe Paints29130.690Won 27-3
Lafayette Aviators22190.537Won 14-6
Champion City Kings18240.429Won 26-4
Johnstown Mill Rats18240.429Lost 15-5
Wabash River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Danville Dans23180.561Won 15-5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes21180.538Lost 18-2
REX Baseball14250.359Lost 22-8
Normal CornBelters21220.488Lost 23-7

Western Conference

Great River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Clinton LumberKings24160.600Lost 26-4
Quincy Gems21220.488Won 15-5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp18220.450Lost 24-6
Burlington Bees18240.429Won 14-6
Prairie Land Division           WLPCTStreakLast 10
 Cape Catfish30120.714Won 26-4
Thrillville Thrillbillies23170.575Lost 17-3
O'Fallon Hoots22200.524Won 46-4
Alton River Dragons15280.349Won 13-7
Jackson Rockabillys14270.341Lost 32-8

Tags

Trending Video