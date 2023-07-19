Eastern Conference
|Ohio River Valley Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Chillicothe Paints
|29
|13
|0.690
|Won 2
|7-3
|Lafayette Aviators
|22
|19
|0.537
|Won 1
|4-6
|Champion City Kings
|18
|24
|0.429
|Won 2
|6-4
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|18
|24
|0.429
|Lost 1
|5-5
|Wabash River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Danville Dans
|23
|18
|0.561
|Won 1
|5-5
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|21
|18
|0.538
|Lost 1
|8-2
|REX Baseball
|14
|25
|0.359
|Lost 2
|2-8
|Normal CornBelters
|21
|22
|0.488
|Lost 2
|3-7
Western Conference
|Great River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Clinton LumberKings
|24
|16
|0.600
|Lost 2
|6-4
|Quincy Gems
|21
|22
|0.488
|Won 1
|5-5
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|18
|22
|0.450
|Lost 2
|4-6
|Burlington Bees
|18
|24
|0.429
|Won 1
|4-6
|Prairie Land Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Cape Catfish
|30
|12
|0.714
|Won 2
|6-4
|Thrillville Thrillbillies
|23
|17
|0.575
|Lost 1
|7-3
|O'Fallon Hoots
|22
|20
|0.524
|Won 4
|6-4
|Alton River Dragons
|15
|28
|0.349
|Won 1
|3-7
|Jackson Rockabillys
|14
|27
|0.341
|Lost 3
|2-8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.