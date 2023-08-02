CLINTON - The Clinton LumberKings extended their win streak to four games after picking up back to back wins at home on Tuesday and Wednesday night.
It was a packed house on Tuesday evening as the LumberKings took on the Normal CornBelters riding a two game winning streak.
Jimmy Burke was on the mound for the LumberKings, holding the CornBelters scoreless through the first two innings. However, the CornBelters put two runs on the board in the top of the third to take the early 2-0 lead.
Max Holy put the LumberKings on the board in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single. Jeremy Conforti then singled in Holy later in the inning to knot the game at two.
Normal scored two in the top of the sixth on two hits and an error.
This did not phase the LumberKings as they responded right away in the bottom half of the inning.
Back to back singles by Tate Gillen and Holy followed by Will MacLean getting hit by a pitch loaded the bases. Conforti then unloaded the bases with a three RBI double to right center field to give him four RBI on the day.
Later in the inning Connor Giusti brought in two runs with a single to make it 7-4. Patrick McGinn put the cherry on top driving in two more runs in the inning with a two RBI single to extend their lead to 9-4 heading into the seventh.
After getting the first two runners on in the top of the seventh, the CornBelters singled up the middle to score a run and draw within four runs, 9-5. However, the LumberKings pulled off an inning ending double play to send this one to the seventh inning stretch.
Brandon Vlcko inflicted more damage in the bottom of the seventh as he put a charge into one, hitting a three run homer to left field for his second of the season that extended the LumberKings lead to seven runs, 12-5.
Sebastian Parchomenko worked his second inning of work on the mound in the top of the eighth. Despite allowing the CornBelters to load the bases with no outs, he worked his way out of the jam with two strikeouts and a groundout to come out unscathed.
Zach Sabers took over pitching duties in the bottom of the ninth, hitting and walking the first two batters he faced. However, he bounced back to record the next three outs and pick up the 12-5 win for the LumberKings.
On Wednesday the LumberKings took on the Burlington Bees in a divisional match as they looked to continue their win streak.
Conforti got Clinton on the board first in the bottom of the first inning, bringing in a run on a sacrifice fly. Matt Scherrman added to their lead in the third inning with an RBI single that made it a 2-0 lead.
Burlington tied this one with a two run top of the fourth but the LumberKings quickly answered on a Tate Gillen RBI single in the bottom half of the inning to push Clinton in front, 3-2.
The Bees once again tied the game in the sixth, scoring one run on no hits. However, the LumberKings once again responded right away, scoring a pair of runs to take the lead back 5-3.
Paul Vossen extended the LumberKings lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth before coming around to score on an error and put Clinton in front 7-3 going into the ninth inning.
Logan Romasanta took over the ninth inning duties for Clinton, allowing one hit and no runs to close out a 7-3 LumberKing win.
Clinton is now 32-23 and will head to Burlington for a two game set on Thursday and Friday before returning home for their final regular season game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
