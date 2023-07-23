CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings (10-7) defeated the O'Fallon Hoots (9-10) 4-3 at NelsonCorp Field on Saturday afternoon.
The LumberKings scored first on an RBI single by Jeremy Conforti and an RBI walk to take a 2-0 in the bottom of the first. Clinton would score once more in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Trevor Burkhart to take a 3-0 lead.
The Hoots would start a comeback in the top of the fifth scoring two runs on a sac fly RBI and a solo home run by Chase Beattie to cut into the lead 3-2. O'Fallon would tie the game in the top of the sixth on a wild pitch that would score the tying run and make it 3-3.
The LumberKings and Hoots would stay tied until the bottom of the eighth inning on a RBI single by Gillen to take a 4-3 lead into the top of the ninth inning.
O'Fallon's starter would throw three and one-thirds innings allowing four hits, three runs, all earned, five walks and strike out two batters. Victor Fujiu would come into the game in the eighth inning and take the loss after throwing one inning, allowing three hits, one run, earned, one walk and strike out two batters.
Clinton's starter, Owen Brauch, would throw four and one-thirds innings allowing four hits, two runs, all earned, no walks and strike out seven batters while giving up one home run.
Drew Duckhorn would come in the game in the seventh inning and earn his first win of the 2023 season. He would throw two innings, allowing one hit, no runs, two walks, and punch out three batters. Logan Romasanta would come into the game for the final inning to earn his second save of the year. He would pitch one inning, allow one hit, no runs, walk one and strikeout one batter to end the game.
Clinton will host the Burlington Bees tomorrow on Copa Day. A special appearance from Ay! Jalisco will also be made during tomorrow's ballgame. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. and the gates opening at 1 p.m.
