ALTON, Ill. – The Clinton LumberKings picked up their fourth win of the season on Wednesday evening as they began their road trip against the Alton River Dragons.
Gavin Brzozowski started the scoring off for the LumberKings in the first inning, homering to right field to give Clinton an early lead. They were not done in the first, scoring two more runs on another home run, this one by Max Holy to right center field.
Although the River Dragons got a run back in the bottom of the first, the LumberKings were able to add on two runs in the top of the third. One came off of an error and the other was courtesy of a sacrifice fly to make it a 5-1 game.
Clinton continued to bring it in the top of the fourth as Holy once again came through, this time with an RBI double to extend the lead to five. Parker Shupe followed suit, doubling in two to make it an 8-1 game. Finally, Alex Diaz capped off the five run fourth with a double of his own to score two more runs and give Clinton a 10-1 lead.
The LumberKings brought across a run in the fifth and seventh to seal the deal on a 12-1 win.
Holy, Shupe and Diaz provided the offense as each player recorded three RBI on the day. Jimmy Burke and Ben DeTaeye locked it down on the mound. Burke went four innings, giving up five hits and allowing just one run on four strikeouts. DeTaeye was locked in, pitching three innings while allowing no hits and striking out five batters.
The LumberKings and River Dragons will wrap up their series on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.