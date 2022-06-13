CLINTON - After a week where the LumberKings had gone 2-3, they answered in a big way by putting on an offensive show against the O'Fallon Hoots on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday both teams were locked in an offensive showdown. The LumberKings started the scoring with an RBI single from Matt Scherrman to take an early 1-0 lead.
The Hoots answered in the second inning to tie the game at one, but the LumberKings bats came to life, scoring three runs to take a 4-1 lead going into the third.
The bats stayed hot as Adam Weed, Connor Giusti and Casey Sole all got base hits to drive in a total of four runs to make it an 8-1 game. Scherrman had another RBI single in the fourth inning to make it an eight run ball game.
The Hoots would not go down easy, scoring four runs in the sixth inning and then two more runs in the seventh to make it 9-7.
The LumberKings answered, picking up runs in both the seventh and eighth inning to win 11-7.
On Sunday Jared Simpson was on the bump for the LumberKings, striking out nine batters in four innings and not allowing a single run.
He was backed by his red hot offense that jumped on the Hoots immediately. Jeremy Conforti started the scoring with an RBI single. Chase Becker followed that up with an RBI single of his own to make it a two run ball game. Tyler Dahm came up with a big three RBI double to clear the bases and make it 5-0 in the first inning.
Tommy Specht kept it going in the second inning with an RBI double to extend that lead. Becker once again singled, but this time it brought in two more runs for his third RBIs of the game to make it 8-0.
A couple of sacrifice flies made it a 10-0 game going into the seventh inning.
The Hoots did not want this game to end early however as they plated four runs in the top of the seventh inning to evade being mercy ruled by the LumberKings.
Neither team scored again and the LumberKings won 10-4 on 12 hits to bring their record to an even .500 at 6-6.
The LumberKings are back on the diamond on Tuesday night when they play the O'Fallon Hoots once again, this time on the road. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.