Normal Cornbelters 14, Clinton LumberKings 1
CLINTON — LumberKings infielder and South Dakota State freshman Luke Ira said Clinton is a little bit different than South Dakota.
“There’s not much up there,” Ira said. “It’s pretty flat and pretty basic. There’s just a college town and that’s about it. It’s been fun (in Clinton). There’s several places where the view is really good on the river and the fans are great here. We’re just trying to win some games for them now.”
Ira leads the LumberKings in hits (21), doubles (five), home runs (three) and RBIs (18) this season, and had the team’s lone RBI in Clinton’s 14-1 loss to the Normal Cornbelters Saturday night.
“I’m seeing the ball really well, so that’s the main contributor,” Ira said.
Ira, a Solon high school graduate, has known LumberKings manager Jack Dahm for a while.
“He knows my grandpa pretty well, and then I’ve seen him around because I’ve played games at Mount Mercy where he coaches at, so I’ve been familiar with him,” Ira said. “I got in contact with him up at school at South Dakota State through one of my coaches, so that’s kind of how I found my way here.”
The LumberKings will have Ira around for the next month before he’ll leave to go work for the rest of the summer. Ira helps remodel apartments, doing most of the dirty work.
For the LumberKings, though, he’s done a lot of the fun work.
“He’s just a rock solid player,” Dahm said. “I had the opportunity to watch Luke as he was growing up, playing at Solon high school. He’s just a very smart, hard-working player that understands the game. He’s a little bit older kid and he’s strong. He’s done a great job for us.”
In the first inning, Clinton’s Anthony Mangano advanced to third base on a wild pitch, and then scored on a sacrifice fly from Luke Ira to put the Kings up 1-0.
The fifth inning belonged to the Cornbelters. Normal’s Drew Davis hit a leadoff triple, then later scored on a wild pitch from Clinton starting pitcher Luke Schafer to tie the game 1-1. Normal’s Tony Livermore scored on a passed ball and Eddie Niemann stole home to put Normal up 3-1. Graysen Drezek replaced Schafer during the inning.
“We had the lead and Luke was throwing the ball extremely well,” Dahm said. “He lost command a little bit in that inning and instead of maybe only giving up one run, it ended up being a three-run inning for him. He got a little sped up — he’ll work on that, but he did a nice job for the first four innings.”
Livermore hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth to increase Normal’s lead to 4-1. In the very next at-bat, Blake Carey blasted a ball to the Lumber Lounge for a three-run home run off of Drezek, putting Normal up 7-1.
Normal scored seven more runs in the seventh on two more RBIs from Carey, and an RBI each from Jonathan Latham, Hank Himrich, Alex Steinbach and Casey Finck, as well as a Ben Hopkins run off a wild pitch.
The game ended in the bottom of the seven after the LKings failed to get on the board, enacting the 10-run mercy rule.
The loss was Clinton’s eighth in a row. Dahm said the team’s problems are straightforward.
“Just get back to the simple things, and that’s playing hard and giving the best effort we can and it’s all controlled by your mindset,” Dahm said. “We’ve gotten a little lackadaisical at times. We just need to get back to playing good, solid baseball. That’s what we did early on. We didn’t beat ourselves, and right now we’re seeing some things we haven’t seen in a long time, so it’s been interesting.
“We’ll get it going. It’s a good bunch of guys that get along — we’re just fighting it a little bit."
Schafer took the loss on the mound, pitching five innings with five hits, three earned runs, three walks and eight strikeouts. Drezek and Casey Day both pitched one inning in relief.
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton LumberKings 0
The Hoots got on the board first with an RBI double from Clayton Stephens that bounced off the left-field wall in the second inning.
The LumberKings’ best scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the sixth. Clinton’s Brett McCleary had Luke Ira on first base and Anthony Mangano on second base. Mangano got a big jump and was already at third base when McCleary hit a ball down the third-base line that appeared to be fair, but the home plate umpire called it foul, taking away a would-be McCleary RBI. Another ball was hit down the third-base line that also looked fair, but was again called foul.
“I thought the second ball was a fair ball,” Dahm said. “That’s a tough call for the umpire, but it’s kind of what’s been happening to us, where we’ve had a couple runs taken off the board from a guy missing third base a couple games ago and he scored easy, to that play where the ball actually hit the paint and you could see the ball mark on the line.
“Every once in a while, the game of baseball can get hard, and right now, it’s getting really hard for our guys and they’re pressing a little bit.”
McCleary nearly homered later in the at bat, but flew out to the warning track. Justin Conant hit a single to load the bases, but a fly out ended the inning as Clinton failed to score any runs.
Ryan Malzahn hit an RBI single in the seventh to put the Hoots up 4-0, and Stephens blasted a three-run home run that hit the scoreboard to make it 7-0 in the ninth.
Dahm said part of the LumberKings’ problem is injuries — the team have several pitchers out, but the LumberKings are enlisting some help from more temporary players to give them some more arms. Michigan State sophomore Jackson Bennett will return to the team Tuesday after being out with an injury.
“We’ll be getting a couple more temporary guys to help with the injuries, and hopefully give us a little more depth in the pitching staff so that we can go out there and compete for nine innings instead of five, six or seven innings,” Dahm said. “The big innings are hurting us right now.”
Jakob Kirman took the loss on the mound for Clinton, tossing three innings with five hits, three earned runs and four strikeouts. Jacob Lodge pitched three innings in relief and Dylan Emmons pitched one inning. Conant had all three of the LKings’ hits.
Clinton fell to 8-14 for its ninth loss in a row, and is in last place in the West — Great River Division of the Prospect League. The LKings take on the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at home.
