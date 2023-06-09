O'FALLON, Mo. - The Clinton LumberKings (5-3) defeated the O'Fallon Hoots (1-6) 7-2 at CarShield Field on Tursday night.
Clinton sent Carson Lydon to start on the mound in the first game against O'Fallon. In his second start of the season Lydon allowed two hits, one run, unearned, gave out three free passes to first and struck out five batters in four innings of work.
The LumberKings scored in the top of the third inning, extending their streak of scoring within the first three innings to eight games. Back-to-back sac fly RBIs by Parker Shupe and Trevor Burkhart followed by a Gavin Brzozowski RBI single would give Clinton a 3-0 lead.
O'Fallon responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI walk. The Hoots would score once more in the fifth on a drop third strike by Mike Maloney as Dylan DeButy would throw to Brzozowski at first base to record the out. Braedon Stoakes saw an opportunity to score on the throw to first and safely stole home to narrow Clinton's lead 3-2.
The LumberKings would score some insurance runs on an RBI fielder's choice, an error and another RBI fielder's choice to take a 7-2 lead.
Turner Doran would earn the win for the LumberKings. He threw two innings with out allowing a hit, walk or run while striking out one batter.
The LumberKings return to O'Fallon, MO for the series finale. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.