CLINTON, Iowa- Clinton LumberKings’ Outfielder, and Dubuque, Iowa native, Tommy Specht has been drafted by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft (MLB).
Specht was selected 169th overall in this year’s MLB Draft and is the first Clinton LumberKings’ player to be drafted since joining the Prospect League in 2021.
“I’m very excited that Tommy was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round of this year’s amateur draft,” said LumberKings’ General Manager Ted Tornow. “When we entered the Prospect League, my hopes were to provide a platform for players to be seen and drafted by MLB organizations.”
Specht had committed to play baseball collegiately at the University of Kentucky and decided to play ball in Clinton under Manager Jack Dahm, instead of his senior season at Dubuque Wahlert High School this summer.
“Congratulations to Tommy Specht and his family on being selected by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round of the MLB Draft,” Dahm said. “He has a very bright future and has all the tools to play in the Major Leagues for years to come. What an honor for the Clinton LumberKings’ organization and the Prospect League to have had such a fine young man play for us.”
In 2022, Specht played in 11 games for Clinton. He batted .262 and had nine runs batted in for the LumberKings.
