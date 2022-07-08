CLINTON – The Clinton LumberKings utilized a big sixth inning and a fantastic pitching performance to pick up a 4-1 win over the Quincy Gems.
After giving up an early run, the LumberKings pitching was strong the rest of the way out, holding the Gems scoreless through eight innings.
Jackson Kent got the start for the LumberKings on Friday evening. The pitcher from the University of Arizona started the game off on the right foot, striking out the first two batters he faced before Zack Stewart hit a no doubter solo home run to put the Gems on the board first.
The LumberKings could not return the favor in the bottom half of the first inning, flying out to center twice and striking out to end the inning.
Kent had a fantastic second inning, getting the first two batters to put the ball in play and then striking out his fourth batter of the game to end the inning.
The LumberKings continued to be shut down offensively in the second inning, unable to reach base yet again as the Gems pitching and defense stayed strong.
Despite the blemish in the first inning, Kent continued to make his pitches count in the third inning. He struck out three more Quincy batters as he worked his way through the batting order.
As the LumberKings offense struggled, so did the Gems with both pitchers dominating through the first three and a half innings. Kent struck out three more batters in the top of the fourth to bring his total to ten strikeouts.
The LumberKings finally got their first base runner when Tommy Specht reached on an error in the bottom of the fourth inning. Luke Ira got the LumberKings first hit of the game with a single to shallow left field to put two on with two outs. Jeremy Conforti would load the bases with a dribbler that just got by the shortstop to put pressure on the Gems. However the batter would go down looking and the Gems escaped the inning.
Despite a two out walk in the fifth, the LumberKings continued to shut down the Gems offense with their only hit being the home run in the first inning.
Joe Simpson walked to leadoff the bottom of the fifth but was thrown out trying to steal second base. Casey Sole singled with two outs to get a base runner right back on. Trevor Burkhart doubled to put two runners in scoring position for the second straight inning. The outcome was once again the same as they stranded their fifth and sixth base runners of the night.
The Gems singled three times in the top of the sixth inning to load the bases with just one out. Kent struck out a batter for the second out before being replaced by Nolan Frey. Frey got the batter to ground out to second place to end the inning and keep it a 1-0 game.
Ira gave the LumberKings a base runner in the sixth with a one out base hit up the middle. Conforti was hit by a pitch immediately after to put two runners on. Taeg Gollert loaded the bases with a single into shallow left center field.
Simpson put the LumberKings on the board to give them the lead with a single over the head of the Gems third baseman to score two runs.
Rayth Petersen kept it going with a double to make it 3-1 still with one out. Burkhart singled on a soft liner that bounced off of the pitchers glove to increase the lead to 4-1.
The LumberKings pitching stayed solid in the seventh, sitting down the Gems in order to keep the three run lead in tact.
The Gems returned the favor in the bottom half of the inning, striking out the side to head into the eighth inning.
Gollert came into pitch for the LumberKings in the eighth inning, striking out the first two batters he faced before hitting a guy to give the Gems a base runner.
The LumberKings went down in order in the bottom of the eighth and moved three outs away from a win.
The Gems would double with one out but it would not be enough as Petersen closed out the game for the LumberKings, striking out two batters to pick up the 4-1 win.
The LumberKings move to 17-17 on the season and hit the road to take on the Gems in Quincy Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.
