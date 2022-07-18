NORMAL – The Normal CornBelters quite literally walked off the Clinton LumberKings, 8-7 on Monday night.
Taking a two run lead into the ninth inning, the LumberKings could not hold on as they walked in two runs to drop Mondays contest against the CornBelters.
The LumberKings wasted no time getting on the board early in this one as Trevor Burkhart doubled to leadoff the game. Adam Weed followed him up with an RBI double before Cade Moss singled to put runners at the corners. Matt Scherrman scored the second run of the game with a sacrifice fly. An RBI single gave the LumberKings a three run lead heading into the bottom half of the inning.
The CornBelters answered in the bottom of the first, scoring two runs on three hits to bring it to a 3-2 ballgame.
The LumberKings loaded the bases with nobody out to start the third inning. A sacrifice fly brought in a run to push the lead back to two runs.
However, the CornBelters continued to match the LumberKings every move, scoring two runs on three hits and two LumberKing errors. The CornBelters stranded three base runners to end the inning as this one was knotted at four.
The CornBelters took their first lead of the game in the sixth inning after a one out walk plus a steal gave them a runner in scoring position. A single broke the tie and put them up 5-4.
Weed singled to start the top of the eighth inning. Scherrman singled with one out to put runners on the corners for the LumberKings. Luke Ira doubled to center field to score the game tying run before Tyler Dahm reached on a fielding error. This scored two runs and put the LumberKings back on top 7-5.
It fell apart for the LumberKings in the bottom of the ninth when a hit by pitch and a CornBelter double put two on with just one out. A single brought them within a run before a bases loaded hit by pitch tied the game, still with one out. Another walk brought in the winning run and the LumberKings fell 8-7 to the CornBelters.
The LumberKings are back in action in Burlington against the Bees on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
