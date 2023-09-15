CLINTON – The Prospect League announced today that a new overall league attendance record was set during this past summer.
The Clinton LumberKings led the Prospect League in attendance for the third year in a row, tallying 80,904 fans through the gates at NelsonCorp Field. That mark was the 13th best among all 160 summer collegiate teams and 10th best in average attendance per game.
“The attendance surge this season proved that fans seek the quality baseball, family-friendly entertainment, and fun atmosphere provided by the Prospect League,” said first-year Commissioner David Brauer.
“LumberKings fans continue to support our club and Prospect League baseball in general. To lead the league for three straight seasons, especially with the other quality cities and franchises in our league, speaks volumes for the kind of support that we get here from our fans”, added LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow.
The Prospect League achieved new attendance standards in 2023 in the following:
- Overall Attendance Record: 575,294 fans, first time the Prospect League eclipsed the half-million attendance mark.
- Highest Total Attendance Percentage Growth (23%) in Summer Collegiate Baseball – largest in all of summer collegiate baseball.
- Largest Year-to-Year Growth (+109,347) in League History
