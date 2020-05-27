After the decision to lift restrictions on high school sports last week, the Mississippi Athletic Conference voted on Tuesday to conduct only varsity contests this summer.
Also on Tuesday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their own guidelines to the seasons. Those included a date for which school districts must decide as to whether they're going to participate and the allowance of fans.
The MAC, which includes Clinton High School, decided to sponsor varsity-only this summer. The conference stated this was to lessen possible exposure for students, coaches umpires and support personnel.
The MAC will also be limiting attendance at games to support social distancing guidelines, although those final decisions and regulations have not been released yet.
Practices are able to resume June 1, with the first contests happening June 15. Schedules are being released as schools finalize them.
