MAQUOKETA, Ia. - Saturday night the Maquoketa Speedway hosted 135 race teams on Kinion Auto Sales Season Championships for the IMCA Late Models. All Other classes will run their season championship races on Saturday, August 19.
The Kinion Auto Sales IMCA Late Models took the green with all 20 drivers in attendance on the quick ¼ mile Maquoketa Speedway. The battle was on at the dropping of the green between the two high point drivers, Andy Nezworski and Dalton Simonsen. Nezworski was recorded as the leader on lap one before Simonsen took over the top spot. Simonsen has been a top five car all year but was yet to record a win. Saturday night saw the Fairfax drivers fortune change as he battled Nezworski the entire race and went on to record a very impressive win. A late race caution set up a dash to the finish and Bryce Garnhart was able to nip Nezworski at the finish line for second. Nezworski was crowned the 2023 IMCA Late Model Track Champion after completing a stellar season at the Maquoketa Speedway.
The Kunes Nissan IMCA Modifieds main event was action packed to say the least with a couple multiple car cautions completely changing the complexion of the race. When the checkers flew following 20 laps of intense competition, it was Chris Zogg earning the feature win. Pat Moore took off from the front row and led the first 15 laps before a caution set up a restart and Moore was not able to hold back the hard chargers. Zogg took the win over Travis Denning, who debuted a new Performer chassis on Saturday night. Austin Blume raced to a third place finish.
It is always special to welcome a first time winner to the Oly's Garage victory lane. Saturday night saw Cole Stichter score his first ever feature win and he did it taking the win over a stout field of 26 Amhof Trucking IMCA Sportmods. Stichter drove a flawless race in hitting his marks every lap, the track was smooth and slick and Stichter held back all challengers in scoring the win by using a masterful touch on the accelerator. Levi Gaunt, in the running for National IMCA Rookie honors in the Sportmod class, came under the checkers in second ahead of Dakota Cole.
The QCJeeps.Com IMCA Stock Cars took the green for their 15 lap feature with Austin Vorbeck leading lap number one before last week winner Richard Nelson took over the lead coming from a third row start. Nelson's lead was short lived as Jerry Miles took over the top spot advancing from a fourth row start. Miles went on to take the win holding off a hard charging Jacob Ellithorpe. Jacob took one last shot a the win in turn four coming to the checkers but Miles was not rattled and made a cross over move to score the win. The last lap move cost Ellithorpe a spot as David Brandies shot by for second ahead of Ellithorpe.
The Ueland Auto Hobby Stocks saw another driver add his name to the 2023 Maquoketa Speedway winners list. Brandon White drove his number 3B to the win in the 12 lap feature taking the checkers ahead of Tucker Richardson and Jimmy Doescher. White shot to the front from his third row start moving past TJ Harms and into the race lead.
Jackson Lewis filled in for Griffin McGrath in the #64 INEX Legends car on Saturday night and the Lakeville, Minnesota driver took the win in the 15 lap feature taking the win ahead of Cole O'Brien and fellow Legends Direct drivers Jordan Miklas and Michael Weber.
The Hawkeye Auto Sport Compacts main event on Saturday night belonged to Dustin Forbes. The 815 of Forbes shot to the front from a third row start and easily went on to record the win ahead of Mitch Current and Jacob Welter.
The American Iron Racing Series was in action on Saturday night and a great field of 23 classic cars signed in for the racing program. Doug Yates drove his Ford Torino into the lead and led all the way to the white flag when RJ Lank was able to move his 1959 Edsel Ranger into the lead getting to the white flags inches ahead of Yates. Lank took the win ahead of Yates and the 1962 Ford Galaxie of Bart Miller.
The IMCA Late Models have concluded their season and the Season Championships in all other classes will be held this Saturday, August 19th at the Maquoketa Speedway with hot laps taking to the track at 6 pm.
Saturday, August 12 Maquoketa Speedway Feature Results (top 5)
Kinion Auto Sales IMCA Late Models
- 60 Dalton Simonsen-Fairfax
- 3 Bryce Garnhart-Lanark, IL
- Andy Nezworski-Buffalo ( 2023 Track Champion)
- 12 Don Pataska-Green Island
- 77J Steve Johnson-Camanche
Kunes Nissan IMCA Modifieds
- 9Z Chris Zogg- New Liberty
- 56 Travis Denning-Sterling, IL
- 19 Austin Blume-Mt Morris, IL
- 99 Charlie Mohr-Bettendorf
- 27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
Amhof Trucking IMCA Sportmods
- 24X Cole Stichter-Hampton, IL
- 44G Levi Gaunt-Muscatine
- 18C Dakota Cole-Davenport
- 67 Josh Kloepping-Freeport, IL
- 65 Dave Engelkings-Morrison, IL
QCJeeps.Com IMCA Stock Cars
- 4 Jerry Miles-Bernard
- 71 David Brandies-Wilton
- 72 Jacob Ellithorpe-Maquoketa
- 50 Joe Zrostlik-Long Grove
- 17 Andrew Chelf-Lost Nation
Ueland Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks
- 3B Brandon White-Cascade
- 28T Tucker Richardson-Morning Sun
- 20 Jimmy Doescher-Hollandale, WI
- 12 Dylan Said-Maquoketa
- 8L Lukas Short-Maquoketa
INEX Legends
- 64 Jackson Lewis-Lakeville, MN
- 25 Cole O'Brien-Cedar Rapids
- 44 Jordan Miklas-Hartland, WI
- 8 Michael Weber-Marion
- 19 Jeff Schmidt-Rock City, IL
Hawkeye Auto Sport Compacts
- 815 Dustin Forbes-Rock Falls, IL
- 77 Mitch Current-Maquoketa
- 49 Jacob Welter-Farley
- 58 Michael Snyder-Bettendorf
- 630 Dustin Munn-Davenport
AIRS
- 44 RJ Lank-LaFayette, IN
- 72 Doug Yates-Monticello
- 501 Bart Miller-Clarence
- 87 Randy Kloepping-Lanark, IL
- 2 Domanic McNabb-Clarence
