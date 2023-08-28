MAQUOKETA - The Maquoketa Speedway is set to host a special night of racing this Saturday, September 2nd with six classes in action on the 1/4 mile speedway on the Jackson County Fairgrounds. The special night of racing will include the 2023 Hall Of Fame Inductions of several well deserving honorees.
The racing classes will include Modifieds, Sportmods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts and our special guests, the Outlaw Stock Cars. Action will take to the high banks at 6 pm with hot laps, racing will follow.
