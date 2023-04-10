MAQUOKETA - The Maquoketa Speedway is set to host the first race of the 23 season which will be the Maquoketa Speedway All Star Night. Darkside Promotions (Tim Current & Ryan Duhme) will be working in conjunction with the Jackson County Fairboad and track manager Bret Sieverstein to present a special event to kickoff the 23 season.
The racing will include greatly enhanced purses for all classes in competition on the very quick quarter mile dirt track located on the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa, Iowa on Saturday, April 15.
The festivities on the Fairgrounds will begin at 12 noon with a Race Car Show being held on the parkade area behind the grandstands. Fans are encouraged to come out and see the cars up close and visit with the drivers that will be in competition at the Maquoketa Speedway this season.
At 2 pm an Easter Egg Hunt will be held for the kids with over 4,000 eggs packed with candy and prizes will be held. Following the Easter Egg Hunt the car show will wrap up at 3 pm which will allow the drivers plenty of time to prepare for the races.
Hot laps will take to the track for the Maquoketa Speedway All Star Night at 5:30 pm followed by racing action which will feature racing in the IMCA Modified, Stock Car, Sportmod, and Hobby Stock classes, the Sport Compacts and American Iron Series will round out the racing program.
Maquoketa, Iowa: The Maquoketa Speedway is set to host the first race of the 23 season which will be the Maquoketa Speedway All Star Night. Darkside Promotions (Tim Current & Ryan Duhme) will be working in conjunction with the Jackson County Fairboad and track manager Bret Sieverstein to present a special event to kickoff the 23 season. The racing will include greatly enhanced purses for all classes in competition on the very quick ¼ mile dirt track located on the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa, Iowa on Saturday, April 15.
The festivities on the Fairgrounds will begin at 12 noon with a Race Car Show being held on the parkade area behind the grandstands. Fans are encouraged to come out and see the cars up close and visit with the drivers that will be in competition at the Maquoketa Speedway this season. At 2 pm an Easter Egg Hunt will be held for the kids with over 4,000 eggs packed with candy and prizes will be held. Following the Easter Egg Hunt the car show will wrap up at 3 pm which will allow the drivers plenty of time to prepare for the races.
Hot laps will take to the track for the Maquoketa Speedway All Star Night at 5:30 pm followed by racing action which will feature racing in the IMCA Modified, Stock Car, Sportmod, and Hobby Stock classes, the Sport Compacts and American Iron Series will round out the racing program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.