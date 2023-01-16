CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings and Queens both took losses to the Maquoketa Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.
First up were the River Queens and they could not keep up with the high tempo Cardinals offense. The Cardinals were off and running from the very beginning as they picked up a win 77-32.
Senior Veronica Ramirez led the River Queens with 15 points. The River Queens are back in action on Friday night when they take on Davenport West.
The River Kings were next up and were looking for their first win of the season. However, things did not going their way as they found themselves down late.
Clinton was just shy of another come back as they fell to the Cardinals 77-74.
Lucas Weiner dropped 18 while DeAndre Smith had 17. The River Kings have been finding themselves in the majority of their games but have not been able to finish on the right side of the scoreboard.
The River Kings are now 0-12 to begin the year and will be back in action on Thursday when they host Davenport west.
