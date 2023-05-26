CLINTON - The Prince of Peace Irish hosted the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats on Thursday evening at NelsonCorp Field.
This one saw Tate Ruden on the mound for the Irish. He started things of with a scoreless first inning, walking one batter. In the bottom half of the inning, senior Brody Dehner led off the game with a single and a stolen base before he crossed the plate on a wild pitch to make it a 1-0 game.
The Wildcats wasted no time responding, scoring five runs in the top of the second to take a lead of their own, 5-1.
Jhikeith McGraw led off the bottom of the second with a leadoff bunt that got him to second base on a throwing error by the pitcher. Hakeal Powell then singled him in to make it a 5-2 game. Later in the inning, Powell scored on a bunt to bring the Irish within two, 5-3.
In the bottom of the third, Carson DeBo led off the inning with another Irish leadoff single. He was able to make his way to third base before scoring on an infield single by Sam Schilling.
The Wildcats made it a two run game in the top of the fourth, 6-4, before bringing eight runs across in top of the sixth to extend their lead to 14-4.
Prince of Peace did not answer in the bottom of the sixth and the game ended via the mercy rule.
The Irish begin their season 0-5 and will play a doubleheader at Midland next Tuesday evening.
