CLINTON - The Clinton River Queens hosted their Girls Gateway Classic on Tuesday evening as 16 other schools joined the River Queens on a beautiful day.
The field was split into two sections, A and B with Clinton being in the A section along with DeWitt while Northeast, Camanche, Easton Valley and Prince of Peace were in the B section.
As a team, the River Queens had a fantastic day in the A pool, placing third with 113 points. They were just one point behind Dubuque Hempstead for second and ten points behind North Scott for first.
Clinton started the day winning the 800 sprint medley with Kayla Krogman, Hannah Malli, Quinn Nielsen and Carryn Sattler combining for a time of 1:54.52.
Carryn Sattler placed second in the 400 meter dash with a 1:04.59 to give the River Queens eight points.
The River Queens later took first in another relay with Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Makayla Howard and Kanijah Angel combining for a 1:48.58 4x200 meter relay. This same team later took first in the 4x100 meter relay, running a 50.93.
Camryn Sattler took third in the 3000 meter run with a time of 11:20.73.
Kanijah Angel continued to impress for Clinton as she edged out Mercie Hansel of North Scott in the 100 meter dash to place first by a millisecond with a time of 12.53 seconds.
Nielsen and Angel placed first and second in the 200 meter dash, running a time of 26.76 seconds and 26.91 seconds respectively.
Finally for Clinton, Sescie Haan took first in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:11.75 to round out their fantastic day.
For Central DeWitt, Soren Maricle had herself a record breaking day as she placed first in the 100 meter hurdles with a school record time of 15.50.
That was the lone first place finish for the Sabers as they took eighth out of eight teams in pool A with a total of 57 points.
In pool B, the Storm finished in third place with 74.5 points while Northeast took fifth with 56.5 total points.
Camanche's Grace Sanderson placed second in the long jump, jumping a distance of 15 feet and nine inches while Northeast's Paige Holst took third with a distance of 15 feet and 2.5 inches.
Northeast's Alyssa Fowler came in first place in the high jump with a height of 4 feet 10 inches. Easton Valley's Sarah Gruver was right there however, with a second place jump of 4 feet eight inches.
Paige Holst came in third in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:03.43. Rylie Zeimet of Easton Valley placed second in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 18.36 seconds.
Sarah Moeller of Prince of Peace once again dominated the shot put and discus throw with distances of 36-05 and 112-01.5 feet respectively.
Finally, Jeorgia Neumann placed second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:39.72 for Camanche.
