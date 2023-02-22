MAQUOKETA - The Prince of Peace Irish were defeated by the Marquette Catholic Mohawks, 76-56 on Tuesday night in the district eight finals in Maquoketa.
The Mohawks used a dominant first half where they outscored the Irish 43-22 to take a big time lead that would be hard for the Irish to overcome.
It was difficult indeed for Prince of Peace as they kept pace with the Mohawks in the second half but it was not enough. Marquette Catholic picked up the win 76-56 to advance to the state qualifier against New London on Saturday night.
Hakeal Powell led all scorers with 23 points while his teammate Marcus Blount scored nine points for the Irish.
Prince of Peace finishes their season 17-7 and second in the Tri-Rivers East Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.