CLINTON — The Clinton girls basketball team had its first six games of the season cancelled or postponed after Clinton High School went to virtual learning for a few weeks.
The team is finally back in action and the River Queens play their first game at Camanche Saturday, as Cathy Marx will finally get to start her second year as head coach.
“We’re still getting to know each other,” Marx said. “The systems we’re putting in, there are some things where basketball just hasn’t been a priority here in Clinton — volleyball is very much a priority. So we’re working on some things and working on getting our basketball IQ up to another level.”
Clinton went 2-20 in Marx’s first year, but the River Queens return five seniors and two juniors who all had playing time last year. Marx said some freshmen and sophomores will make an impact for the team as well.
Marx is trying to keep building the Clinton basketball program as a whole. It is also the second year of the Little Queens basketball program, grades three-through-eight, which Marx says is blossoming.
“It was a big learning curve for me,” Marx said. “Moving into this area, being in the MAC, which is a very strong conference — day in and day out, you’re not going to get a break. We progressed through the season and then you have all those grandiose plans for the offseason and it all came to an end in March.
“It was really a blow to the gut because we worked and met with all the girls at the end of the season, we had our plans put in place and then it all came to an end.”
Marx said the returning players now have more experience with her system, which should bode well for the team on the court. Clinton will be looking for big things out of senior Makenzie Cooley, who was second in the state in rebounds last year.
“She’s a blue-collar worker under the boards,” Marx said. “She’s also my vocal leader off the court.”
Cooley was team co-MVP with senior guard Elle Davis.
“They were our co-MVPs last year and they’re returning,” Marx said. “There’s expectations for them and they’re coming in like, ‘We’re ready coach. We’re ready for this. We can’t wait to get going. Let’s go.’”
Senior Molly Shannon, who played at the three and four spots last year, will be more of a post player this season.
“This year I told her, ‘You’re a post player,’” Marx said. “I’m looking to Molly to also bring a lot of stability inside.”
Marx also said to watch out for junior guard Jamie Greenwalt and sophomore guard Avery Dohrn. Greenwalt had some playing time last year and will be expected to play more minutes this year, while Dohrn will split time on the freshmen-sophomore and varsity teams.
Marx said the high number of seniors on the team should give them more of an edge this year.
“The girls are more comfortable and I think that comes with having a lot of seniors on the court,” Marx said. “When I get into the building, the seniors have already started to practice. They know what the expectation level is, so I think that’s going to carry into the games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.