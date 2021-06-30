CLINTON -- Mason Byrns walked up the batter’s box with his team trailing in extra innings.
A few pitches later, he smoked a three-run home run to left field.
“I was just trying to be confident,” Byrns said. “I had been struggling at the plate all day. I was hoping I could get a good pitch to swing on and luckily he threw me one and I got a good swing on it.”
Byrns hit the walk-off homer to give Camanche a 5-3 win over Easton Valley Tuesday at NelsonCorp Field.
“That was just awesome,” Camanche coach Darryl Cochran said. “I couldn’t be happier for him. He’d been struggling for a little bit tonight and finally he got a hold of one, so it was really nice. Really special.”
In the top of the eighth inning and the game tied 2-2, Easton Valley’s Carson Fuegen hit a leadoff single and later got to third base, which set up a sacrifice fly from Austin Franzen to give the River Hawks a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the eighth, Camanche’s Kyle Deweerdt hit a leadoff single, then Mike Delzell reached first base on an error after the Easton Valley infield lost a popped-up ball in the stadium lights, letting the ball hit the grass.
Then Byrns came in and ended the game.
“It was a rush,” Byrns said. “We had a lead the whole game. We had one bad inning, kind of lost it a little bit, had to gain back momentum and I think we did a pretty good job.”
Easton Valley coach Derek Erwin said his team left it all out there.
“There’s not a lot to hang out heads about,” Erwin said. “That’s a really good game. Both teams played great. In baseball, a team’s got to lose and a team’s got to win, and unfortunately we were on the losing end today.
“We saw a lot of really good things on our side that we can improve on and hope to get better. It’s nice to play a team like that and see some good competition, and realize what it takes to win a game like that.”
Camanche’s Zach Erwin got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI single that brought Brayden Lodge across home plate from second, putting the Indians up 1-0.
Easton Valley’s Brig Bormann nearly hit an RBI in the next half inning, but a clutch catch from Lodge at first base got the third out and ended the frame.
Then, in the bottom of the third, Kyle DeWeerdt was caught in a chase-down between first and second. He stalled the EV infield long enough for Tucker Dickherber to steal home plate to give his team a 2-0 lead.
The River Hawks tied the game in the sixth inning. Aidan Gruver got on base thanks to a bad throw to first, and two at-bats later, Carson Fuegen drove him home on an RBI double.
Conor Gruver reached second base on an error and Carson Fuegen moved to third. Austin Franzen took a hit-by-pitch to load the bases, then Porter Fuegen drove his brother Carson home on a sacrifice fly, knotting it up 2-2.
“I went up there, I knew we had a guy on third, and I was just coming up trying to put the ball in play -- grounder to the right side of the field or put the ball in the outfield, and that was just my goal going up there,” Porter Fuegen said. “I jumped on an early fastball and got it into the outfield, got him in.”
Camanche had runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Dickherber struck out looking, sending the game to extras.
Derek Erwin was proud of his guys for forcing the game to extra innings.
“You really love to see that,” Erwin said. “Especially when you’ve got six outs to work with and you’re able to scratch a few off, tie it up against a kid who was throwing a dominant game up until then, so it just shows the determination, the grit of these guys to know no matter who’s throwing, no matter who we’re playing, no matter what the score is, we feel we can get back into it and we were able to scratch, claw fight and get a couple across.”
Camanche’s Garrett Schultz pitched the first six innings, with one hit, two runs, two walks and seven strikeouts. Delzell pitched the final two and got the win, allowing one hit, one earned run with two strikeouts. DeWeerdt had two hits.
Easton Valley’s Ivan Lant pitched 6.2 innings with three hits, two runs (one earned), five walks and three strikeouts. Conor Gruver took the loss in relief, allowing three hits, three earned runs and one strikeout.
Camanche improved to 16-5, while Easton Valley fell to 15-9.
Porter Fuegen said the River Hawks are coming on strong as district play approaches.
“We’re very confident,” Fuegen said. “We’re starting to put some good at-bats together toward the end of the season. We were a little sluggish in the beginning, but I think one-through-nine, we’re starting to put good at-bats through and our defense has been really, really tough lately, so we’re looking good going into districts -- lots of confidence.”
