AMBOY, Ill. – The Fulton baseball team continues to roll, taking down Ashton-Franklin Center 10-0 Wednesday afternoon in sectional play. It was an all-around team performance as six different Steamers tacked on an RBI.
Fulton scored two in the second inning before adding four more in the third to make it a six-run game.
The offense would continue to hit as they scored a run in each of the next three innings. The tenth and final run of the game came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Fulton mercy ruled Ashton-Franklin.
Fulton’s Brock Mason was dealing, striking out five batters and not allowing any hits. Mason went the full six innings, walking four batters but not allowing any runs. Mason also tacked on an RBI on the offensive side of things, to help give himself a cushion.
Junior center fielder, Braden Dykstra led the offense with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Third baseman Ethan Price also had a couple of hits and drove in two runs.
Fulton will return to the diamond on Saturday, May 21 in Amboy at 1 p.m. to continue their postseason.
