IOWA CITY — Joe Toussaint can frustrate fans one minute with a careless turnover or an ill-advised shot.
The next minute, the kid from the Bronx showcases a burst of quickness and fearlessness we haven't seen from a point guard in the Iowa men's basketball program since maybe Andre Woolridge or Dean Oliver in the 1990s.
"(Joe) changes the way that we play almost," fellow guard Connor McCaffery said.
Albeit young and inconsistent, Toussaint proved Wednesday night he can be a legitimate playmaker and X-factor in the Big Ten Conference during Iowa's 85-80 conquest of 24th-ranked Rutgers of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Toussaint arguably had his best game in a Hawkeye uniform. The freshman point guard scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists while logging 30 minutes for just the second time this year.
Iowa (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) won its fourth straight game and moved into a third-place tie in the league standings at almost the midway point.
The Rutgers campus, located in Piscataway, N.J., is about an hour from where Toussaint grew up. The Scarlet Knights never recruited the 6-foot, 185-pounder.
"I definitely played with a chip on my shoulder tonight," Toussaint said. "I did have they didn't recruit me in the back of my head."
What was even more impressive is Toussaint didn't come into the game brimming with confidence.
Since his 32 points in games against Penn State and Nebraska earlier this month, his stat line the past three outings was less than stellar -- 2-for-12 shooting, 6 points, 8 turnovers and less than 17 minutes in each game.
"It has been very frustrating as a freshman with all the ups and downs," Toussaint said. "I'm just trying to get through it every day. Connor said he had the same problem last year where you feel you can't score the ball or can't do anything on the court.
"You've got to stay confident in yourself."
Luka Garza gave Toussaint a pep talk before Wednesday's game.
"He just told me to stay confident in myself, know I'm a good player and (Wednesday) was going to be my day," Toussaint said.
When Toussaint plays under control, he can be a difference-maker for this Iowa team which has plenty of offensive firepower surrounding him with Garza, Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick.
Toussaint was in attack mode, frequently knifing his way to the basket and not backing down against Rutgers' big and physical front line.
"To be honest, my thought process is just to get downhill," Toussaint said, "and it's not necessarily to score but just create a vacuum. I know if I go downhill a lot of people are just going to come at me and I have open players all around.
"I just try to keep the defense on their heels."
Garza felt the matchup was especially good for Toussaint.
Rutgers extends its defense to pressure guards. Toussaint can jet past defenders who crowd his space.
"He's from New York so he's used to that," Garza said. "Nobody can do that to him. He's been playing against that his whole life. He can get to the rim with ease against anybody trying to pressure him."
You've got to give some credit to Fran McCaffery as well.
After a couple early mistakes, it would have been easy for the coach to have a short leash and have Toussaint be a spectator for long stretches as has been the case in other games this season.
He stuck with him. It paid off.
"I'm proud of him," coach McCaffery said. "I didn't get down on him, he didn't get down on himself. He studied it, kept his head up, came back and had a great game."
Like any first-year player at the Division I level, Toussaint will continue to have those scratch-your-head moments. And he may never become a prolific outside shooter.
Still, the upside -- his speed, hustle, mental toughness, confident approach and decision-making -- is too great to ignore from a player who didn't have another offer from a Power 5 program.
"He was a lot better tonight than he had been the last couple of games," Connor McCaffery said, "and that's just from pure confidence. Having him play like that brings a whole another dimension to us."
