CLINTON – It was all Irish on Tuesday night as they eased their way past the Midland Eagles, 60-29.
Three pointers were falling for the Irish, hitting a total of ten of them on the night all while playing really solid defense to help pick up a 31 point win.
The Irish got out to a quick start with Hakeal Powell opening the game with a three pointer. Eric Berry and Marcus Blount each were able to get a bucket to drop and the lead quickly became seven. Berry then hit a big time three and the Irish were up 10-0 out of the gate.
Through six minutes of play, the Irish had not allowed a single point, leading 14-0.
The Eagles finally got their first points with a shot clock beating three pointer. Blount answered right back with a three of his own and the Irish held a 17-3 lead.
JhiKeith McGraw was able to cherry pick his way to a layup before the end of the quarter and the Irish led 19-7 heading into the second quarter.
The Eagles had a much better second quarter, finding their way to thirteen points but the Irish were able to answer every move they made. Powell, McGraw and Jaxon Dehner all hit threes later in the quarter and the Irish were up 32-20 at halftime.
Berry had a nice feed to Logan Detterman to get the Irish their first basket of the half. McGraw followed that up with another transition layup and the Irish were rolling.
The defense continued to dominate and they turned the turnovers into points. Powell and Berry each added layups of their own to push the lead to 20.
The Eagles scored their first points of the half with a three pointer but just like in the first quarter, Blount answered with a three of his own.
More of the same continued and the Irish ended the third quarter up 50-24.
The Eagles would score just five more points in the fourth quarter and the high tempo playstyle led the Irish to a 60-29 win.
McGraw led the team in points with 17 while Blount was right behind him with 13. The Irish are now 2-0 to open their season.
