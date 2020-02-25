FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2016, file photo, Chicago Cubs' David Ross waits for his turn during batting practice before baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Chicago. The Chicago Cubs have hired former catcher David Ross to replace Joe Maddon as their manager, hoping he can help them get back to the playoffs after missing out for the first since 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)