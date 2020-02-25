MOLINE, Ill. – Mediacom Communications has added Marquee Sports Network to its Variety TV channel lineup to provide viewers with extensive live coverage of Chicago Cubs baseball. The new regional sports network (RSN) went live at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, with an introduction-to-the-network show, and later that night aired the Spring Training opener against the Oakland Athletics.
Mediacom agreed early on to distribute the regional sports channel across an extensive area of the Cubs’ home television territory – most of Illinois and Iowa, and a portion of Indiana. The channel is available to viewers who subscribe to Variety TV – the popular channel set that includes various national and regional sports networks. In most of its Illinois service areas, Mediacom customers will find Marquee Sports Network at channel # 668 HD or # 51.
In addition to regular season coverage beginning March 26, the network will feature 28 spring training games, extensive pre and postgame coverage during the regular season, exclusive Cubs content and other local and original sports programming.
Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group. The new RSN will carry at least 145 games during the 2020 season.
Marquee Sports Network, a new regional sports network, is the exclusive television home of the Chicago Cubs. Marquee Sports Network will feature live game broadcasts from Chicago Cubs broadcasters, extensive pregame and postgame coverage, in-depth unique Cubs content and other local sports programming. The network is jointly owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) and the Chicago Cubs. For more information, visit www.marqueesportsnetwork.com
