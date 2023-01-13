GOOSE LAKE – Clayton Meyermann beat the buzzer to push the Northeast Rebels past the Camanche Storm, 49-47 on Friday night.
The Rebels were down nine heading into halftime but that did not stop them as they rallied all the way back to pick up a big time win over their rivals in blue.
Meyermann led all scorers with 25 points while his teammate Gavin Kramer had 11. Demarion Honaker dropped 20 to lead the storm while senior Zane Witt added 11 of his own for Camanche.
Northeast is now 6-8 on the year while the Storm move to 6-6. Camanche is back in action next Tuesday night when they host Beckman Catholic.
Northeast plays again Tuesday night on the road at Cascade.
