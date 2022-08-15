FULTON – High School sports is officially back as the Fulton Steamers boys golf team hosted their first home meet of the season on Monday evening.
Fulton senior Landon Meyers led the field, shooting a 37 through nine holes on a par 36 course. His teammate Zach Winkel shot a 39 to finish in second place.
Jacob Voss shot a 40, Brady Read a 43, Reed Owen a 46 and Dawson Price shot a 48 for a total team score of 159. All six members of the Fulton varsity team finished above the three golfers for Aquin Catholic.
The Steamers stay at home on Tuesday when they host East Dubuque at 4 p.m.
