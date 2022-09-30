All year long the Steamers had been competing with River Ridge high school, trying to pick up that elusive win. The time for that win came on one of the bigger stages in high school golf as the Steamers were able to win regionals.
"They didn't start off the greatest but they battled through the front and then on the back nine they settled down a bit," Head coach Mitch Van Zuiden said. "It was a pretty tough regional but they battled that mentality on the back nine. I was ecstatic for them."
Not only did they as a team win their regional but senior golfer Landon Meyers was able to finish in first place and be named the regional champion.
"The whole day I kept it pretty close and I knew I was right there. I stuck with it and kept going and right at the end I got him on the last hole. The overall feeling was pretty great." Senior Landon Meyers said.
It has been a very impressive year for the Steamers as they have had multiple team members step up.
Meyers has led the charge all year but when he has stumbled, his teammates have picked him right back up, stepping up and helping lead the team to wins.
"They are all confident in each other. Landon [Meyers] has been the glue to the team but Jacob [Voss] has been really good as a freshman. Reed [Owen] has been consistent all year and Dawson [Price] has been a really good sixth man. They help each other out a ton. They push each other." Van Zuiden said.
On Wednesday the Steamers were able to shoot a 347 at Galena high school with Meyers finishing first overall with an 82. Senior Reed Owen and freshman Jacob Voss finished in a tie for fifth place, shooting an 86 on the day. Junior Brady Read rounded things out with a 93, placing 14th.
Consistency has been there all year for the Steamers, going 18-2 on the season and 13-1 in conference play. They came in second in the conference only to River Ridge. They were finally able to get over that hump on Wednesday.
"If I have an off night or somebody else has an off night we always have someone that will pick us up and bring in a good score." Meyers said.
The other senior on the team Reed Owen has really stepped up to be a consistent piece to the puzzle. This has helped the squad to keep that consistency and really click in high leverage situations.
"It shows us that even when somebodies not having a good night everyone plays a part on this team." Reed Owen said.
Freshman Jacob Voss has been a great number two golfer for the Steamers. He has stepped up all year long and has been able to learn from his older teammates to continue to improve his game.
"I've learned how you have to stay composed and not get ahead of yourself. Take it hole by hole and play your game." Jacob Voss said.
Juniors Brady Read and Zach Winkel alongside freshman Dawson Price have rounded out the group and have made for a very solid team dynamic.
The Steamers will compete at TPC Deere Run golf course in Silvis on Monday morning for the sectional round. The golfers will set out to begin around 8:30 a.m. with the regional winners being paired together.
"They're a fun group to be around and the bus trips are some of the best. That makes the team better. It's not about each individual. Somebody is always going to step up and that's why it is a team." Van Zuiden said.
