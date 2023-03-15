FULTON - The Fulton Steamers took advantage of the warmer weather on Wednesday afternoon, scheduling a baseball and softball double header with the Pearl City Wolves to open up their regular season.
For the softball team, things did not go their way as they were shutout 13-0 in a five inning loss to the Wolves.
However, the baseball team had better luck in their first game of the year.
Senior Ethan Price took the mound, getting off to a solid start as he struck out three batters and walked one in the top of the first inning.
In the top of the second, the Wolves struck first with an RBI single to take an early lead. The Steamers continued to grind at bats but were held scoreless through three innings.
Senior Reed Owen took over for Price in the fourth inning, escaping a jam to keep it a one run game. In the bottom of the inning, Brady Read pinch ran for Owen and he was able to make it all the way to third base on a throwing error by the pitcher. Kole Schipper then tied the game with a knock to center field to give the Steamers some momentum.
Neither team scored again until the bottom of the sixth when Landon Meyers blooped a single over the first baseman to break the tie and give Fulton a 2-1 lead. Price then singled to left field to bring in two runners and extend the lead to 4-1.
The Wolves brought in two runs in the top of the seventh but the tying runner got caught in between third and home for the final out of the game to secure the Steamers 4-3 win.
Fulton is scheduled to play Wethersfield/Annawan on Thursday afternoon but the game could be postponed due to weather.
