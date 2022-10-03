SILVIS, Ill. - Fultons Landon Meyers has been the rock for the Steamers throughout this season and he continued to perform on Monday during IHSA sectionals at the TPC Deere Run golf course outside of Moline.
This is a PGA tour course that the Steamers and other golfers throughout the state played at and it is a very challenging course. Meyers fought through the storm however, tying for sixth place with a 78 through 18 holes.
Meyers will participate in the two day state tournament at the Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The tournament will begin on Friday and wrap up on Saturday.
For the rest of the Steamers, they finished in fifth place out of 12 teams, shooting a combined score of 357.
Freshman Jacob Voss shot a 90, senior Reed Owen shot a 94, junior Zach Winkel shot a 95, freshman Dawson Price a 96 and junior Brady Read shot a 103.
It was overall a very successful year for the regional champs and Meyers will look to keep the success going on Friday.
