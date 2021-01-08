CAMANCHE – With just two minutes remaining in the River Valley Conference contest, the Camanche girls basketball team was all tied up with Anamosa.
But senior Maddie Michels knew with so little time left and leading scorer Aubrey Carstensen on the bench with five fouls, she needed to step up.
“I just knew we needed it at the end,” Michels said. “I knew the team needed it and I was just ready for it. Aubrey was such a leader and had a good game, I knew when she wasn’t in I had to step up more.”
Michels sent a 3-pointer from the corner and watched it fall, giving the Indians the advantage on their way to a 45-44 victory over the Blue Raiders at home on Friday night.
“They play good basketball,” Camanche head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “We had a game plan, the girls followed through with it. We went to a press for the first time this year and they turned the ball over, we started making layups.”
Immediately after, Danika Dodson tipped away a ball and made her way down the court where she was fouled. Dodson made one of her free shots, giving Camanche just enough of an advantage to hold on.
“She stayed strong and made her shots that we needed,” Carbajal said. “That was awesome.”
Before that, Aubrey Carstensen dominated play for the Indians. Carstensen ended with a team-high 16 points, followed by another 13 from Michels to lead Camanche scorers. Carstensen and Michels also combined for half of the team’s ten steals on the night.
Threes were the name of the game for the Indians. They put up over 30 throughout the night, and although they only made six of those, those points were the difference maker down the stretch.
“We’re holding them accountable in practice,” Carbajal said. “It seems like it’s working with the way they’re playing on the court.”
Because of their size, 3s have been the emphasis throughout much of the season. Three came off of the hands of Michels, who says confidence in their shots were big in the win on Friday.
“We did a better job of breaking the press and moving the ball around,” Michels said. “We stayed confident the whole time.”
The Indians improve to 3-7 and turn their attention to West Liberty on Saturday afternoon, also taking place at Camanche High School.
