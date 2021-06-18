CAMANCHE — It’s like Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers once said.
R-E-L-A-X.
Relax.
“I just wanted to relax, not try to do too much,” Camanche junior Mike Delzell said. “I hit a line drive, hit the runs in. I saw the center fielder was more toward the right, so I tried to punch it out to left center.”
Delzell relaxed, hit a key two-RBI double and helped Camanche to a 9-5 win over Durant Friday at Camanche.
“We really took advantage,” Camanche coach Darryl Cochran said. “Mikey’s just hitting the heck out of the ball right now. Key hits from him. Byrnsy (Mason Byrns) had a couple nice hits and we’re just putting the ball in play, hitting it hard and hoping it finds holes.”
Camanche was leading 5-4 in the top of the sixth inning before a wild pitch from Delzell scored a Durant runner to make it 5-5.
But Delzell made up for it. In the bottom of the sixth, Camanche’s Kaiden Jenkins earned a walk and Garrett Schultz substituted for him as a pinch runner. Tucker Dickherber hit a single to put runners on the corners and then Delzell came up to bat with two outs, hitting his RBI double to score Jenkins and Dickherber.
Delzell credits hitting coach Mike Duritza with helping the Camanche bats come to life this season.
“He’s helped us a lot with our approaches,” Delzell said. “Just getting better thoughts about what the pitcher’s doing, what the field’s doing and what I’m trying to do as a hitter. He’s helped us out a ton this year with hitting and our approaches.”
Brayden Lodge and Zach Erwin each knocked in RBIs to put Camanche up 9-5.
Delzell came back out on the mound in the top of the seventh and put the game away.
“I was confident I could go in and throw strikes and my guys would make plays, and that’s what they did,” Delzell said.
Cochran praised the pitching.
“Our pitching’s been here all year for us,” Cochran said. “We’ve had a couple boo boos, but for the most part, we’ve been really happy with that and the hitting has really come along. Up at the stadium (NelsonCorp Field) the other night, we hit the ball really well. Especially against North Scott — they’re No. 1.
“We’re just playing baseball and having fun.”
Delzell finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Lodge went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk. Morgan Butt went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Byrns and Erwin each had an RBI.
Lodge got the start on the mound, pitching five innings with six hits, four runs (one earned) and five strikeouts. Delzell got the win, pitching two innings with three hits, one run and two strikeouts.
Camanche improves to 12-4, while Durant fell to 9-5.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Delzell said. “We’ve put in a lot of work in as we were growing up, playing together, playing travel ball, working in the winter months and then coming in every day getting in the cages. Once we get at the plate, we trust in our approaches and trust in what our coaches have talked to us about.
“The biggest thing is putting the ball in play and just trying to make things happen.”
Camanche doesn’t play again until Thursday, June 24 when they’ll take on Wilton on the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.