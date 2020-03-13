A ticket holder pauses outside a closed Goodyear Ballpark, spring training home of the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds baseball teams, reading a sign as to where he might get a refund for a canceled game, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. Major League Baseball has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule because if the coronavirus outbreak. MLB is also delaying the start of its regular season by at least two weeks. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)