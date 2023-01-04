CLINTON - Senior Sarah Moeller had 26 points for the Prince of Peace Irish on Tuesday night but it was not enough as they fell to North Cedar in overtime, 61-53.
The Irish were down 30-22 before battling back in the second half. They held a three point lead late in the fourth quarter but the Knights hit a three to send the game into overtime. In overtime the Knights took over and won the game 61-53.
Senior guard Shannon Kenneavy added 13 points for the Irish. Their record now sits at 3-6 on the year and they have lost three straight.
They are back on the court at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night at home against Camanche.
