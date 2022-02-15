WHEATLAND – Looking at the final score on Tuesday night, you would never guess that the Prince of Peace girls had lost to Calamus-Wheatland by 21 points earlier this season.
The Irish controlled the pace of the Class 1A regional in Wheatland throughout the first half on Tuesday night, then held off a late charge by the Tri-Rivers East Conference champions to win 53-49. The Irish are moving on in the Region 4 bracket.
“We knew coming into this game we didn’t have anything to lose,” Prince of Peace junior Sarah Moeller said. “We thought they were confident coming into this, so we knew we were the underdogs. We wanted to work for it, work for our seniors and get it done.”
It was largely due to a huge half from Sarah Moeller. Moeller scored 16 of her team-high 21 in the second half. It was crucial with senior Lilly Isenhour on the bench for a large portion thanks to foul trouble.
“Lilly is our best rebounder, and that’s a presence we miss,” Moeller said. Moeller ended the night with a double-double. “She is our highest scorer so we’re really missing a lot with her out of there. I knew I didn’t want the season to end for our seniors yet, so I knew we had to step it up.”
With just over a minute to play, Cal-Wheat grabbed their 10th offensive rebound of the fourth quarter and hit a corner three to cut the lead to 49-47. After that, the Irish turned the ball over in the backcourt.
A short jumper rolled out and Kaelyn Goodsman came down with the board, fouled on the sideline. Goodsman put in two with 37.4 left to play.
Two possession game.
“I knew I needed to make them to keep that lead,” Goodsman said. “Then I knew we had to get back and play good defense because they have girls that can shoot.
“I’ve gotten used to it this year. Both Sarah [Moeller] and I know we have to step up at times this year and shoot more.”
Cal-Wheat got the ball down to the block and put the bucket in to cut it back to 51-49. Goodsman went to the line once more, making two. The Irish held on from there.
The Irish controlled much of the game up to the fourth quarter. They scored first and kept a lead most of the first half, taking a 25-17 lead into half time.
They maintained in the third, but at 2:54 Lilly Isenhour went to the pines with her fourth foul.
That’s when Sarah Moeller went on a roll.
“I knew Sarah had it,” Goodsman said. “Sarah has been doing really good on the boards and making shots. It does stink when Lilly isn’t in the game, but I’m just glad we kept it going.”
Moeller hit a three to give the Irish a 10-point lead before the end of the third quarter. Later on the in the fourth, she hit another three as the game was getting closer.
“It’s really honestly thanks to practice,” Moeller said. “We practice shooting a lot, kicking it out, so I always feel ready when someone drives, either to be ready for a kickout or ready to go rebound.”
The Warriors pulled down 11 offensive rebounds against the Irish in the fourth quarter alone, contributing to their comeback attempt.
“I think Lilly being out may have psyched us out a little bit,” Moeller said. “But they’re good rebounders. They’re very strong underneath and I think we had some tired legs after a long game, we weren’t pushing back as much.”
Goodsman ended the game with 14 points and Isenhour had 12. Isenhour also pulled down her 1,000th career rebound plus more.
Prince of Peace (16-8) will move on to the Region 4 semifinals on Friday night, traveling to North Linn to take on the Lynx. The Irish played the Lynx earlier this season and fell 88-44.
CLINTON WINS ON SENIOR NIGHT
CLINTON – The Clinton boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday at Yourd Gymnasium with a win, taking down Davenport West 69-64.
The River Kings trailed by four at the half and trailed by double digits by the time the final period started. They made a roaring comeback, outscoring the Falcons 26-9.
Of those points, 15 came off of free throws for Clinton. Isaiah Struve had 11 in the the fourth quarter for the River Kings on his way to a team-high 19. Jai Jensen had 17 and Colin Hammel had another 11.
The River Kings say goodbye to seniors Jai Jensen, Isaiah Struve, Colin Hammel, Ethan Buer, Caleb Riessen and Seth Dotterweich.
Clinton (3-18) will travel to Davenport Assumption on Friday to wrap up the regular season and Mississippi Athletic Conference play. The kick off the Class 4A postseason on Monday, taking on Dubuque Hempstead (10-9) on the road.
DEWITT DOWNS CENTRAL
DAVENPORT – The Central DeWitt boys basketball team took down Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Davenport Central on Tuesday, holding off a Wildcat comeback for a 52-41 victory.
The Sabers jumped out in the first half, taking a 33-16 lead and holding the Wildcats to just four points in the second. After maintaining in the third quarter, Central made a comeback attempt but was quieted by the Sabers.
Central DeWitt (15-5) will return home on Friday night to take on Pleasant Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.