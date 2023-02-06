CLINTON – Molly Munck led the Northeast Rebels with 19 points as they pulled out a 61-47 victory over the Prince of Peace Irish on Monday night.
Sarah Moeller had herself a night for the Irish, starting off hot with a three pointer to begin the game. She later hit a mid-range shot to extend the lead to 6-0 out of the gate.
The Rebels quickly answered with Alyssa Fowler and Munck giving them the lead 9-8. Both sides exchanged leads but the Rebels took a 15-12 advantage after Emily Erwin hit a three pointer late in the first quarter.
In the second quarter the Rebels extended the lead to as many as seven points but a Shannon Kenneavy three made it a 27-22 game with a minute to go in the second quarter. The Rebels went into the half up 27-23.
The lead grew for the Rebels in the third quarter with Fowler taking over in side the paint. Munck and Emma Kjergaard controlled the game from outside the arc to build the lead to 11 points. The Rebels went into the fourth quarter up 44-33.
Moeller kept the Irish in it late but the Rebels closed things out to win the game 61-47.
Moeller continued her dominance for the Irish, racking up 33 points in the loss. Munck had 19 for Northeast and Fowler added 16.
Prince of Peace is now 4-17 on the year and plays their first round playoff game on Thursday night at Calamus-Wheatland.
The Rebels are 9-11 and will finish their regular season at Anamosa on Tuesday night.
