CLINTON – A number of local baseball and softball contests were postponed on Monday evening due to rain in the forecast for most of the area.
Camanche baseball and softball was scheduled to kick off a busy week of games with a home game against River Valley Conference opponent North Cedar, and those games have been moved to July 1.
The Clinton County Development Association (CCDA) was scheduled to throw out the first pitch and turn on the baseball team’s brand new lights on Monday, but will do the ceremonial first pitch during Thursday’s home games instead.
Prince of Peace baseball was slated for their home opener at NelsonCorp Stadium, the doubleheader wiped from the schedule. Instead, they’ll play their first home game on Wednesday night at the home of the LumberKings, the varsity twinbill against North Linn starting at 5 p.m.
Bellevue was visiting Goose Lake to take on the Rebels in a JV/Varsity pairing and has also been moved to later this week. The Comets will take the field against the Rebels on Wednesday as well, starting at 5 p.m with the junior varsity games.
Easton Valley’s games against East Buchanan will be played on Tuesday night. The baseball game will be varsity and then JV starting at 5 p.m., while softball will be a single varsity game.
Central DeWitt baseball and softball were both headed on the road to Solon Monday night. Softball will play that game on Thursday night. Baseball has not yet set a new date.
You can find last week’s baseball and softball results on the Clinton Herald website, as well as keep up with cancellations and daily scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.