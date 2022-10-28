MONTEZUMA – The River Hawks season came to an end Friday night as they were defeated by Montezuma 60-38.
Easton Valley was on the road for the first time this postseason and they had about as good as a start as you can have. They jumped out to a 30-7 lead and it was looking like they were going to run away with it before the second quarter even arrived.
That did not prove to be true as Montezuma came roaring back. Big plays were the River Hawks weakness as the passing game torched Easton Valley.
The Braves went on a 53-8 run and ended Easton Valleys season with a 60-38 win.
Montezuma advances to play WACO on the road next week in the quarter final game with a trip to the UNI-Dome on the line.
Easton Valley ends their season 7-2 and was part of a lot of good battles this season.
