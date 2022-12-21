CAMANCHE - The Monticello Panthers dominated the Camanche Storm on Tuesday night, hitting 19 threes in route to a 75-38 victory.
It was apparent early on that the Panthers would be hot from behind the arc as they hit a couple of threes to go with a layup from Preston Ries.
Demarion Honaker made the first point for the Storm, making one of two free throws. Zane Witt then followed it up with a strong and one to make it 8-4.
Witt added another bucket inside the paint before the Panthers three point party continued, hitting three more threes to end the quarter up 18-8.
Honaker started the second quarter with an and one to make it 18-11. Each team hit a three before the Panthers began to build the lead. The Storm tried to keep up but the Panthers took a 35-20 lead heading into the half.
The Panthers continued dominance in the third quarter, outscoring the Storm 21-6 to take a 56-26 lead after three quarters of play.
The Panthers continued to dominate the rest of the way out and they picked up the win 75-38. Ries led all scorers with 30 points.
Honaker finished with 12 points to lead the Storm. Witt was right behind him with 10.
The Storm play again on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at West Branch High School.
