GOOSE LAKE – It was senior night for the Northeast Rebels as they hosted the Monticello Panthers on Thursday night.
The Rebels celebrated their seniors Allie Colschen, Alaina Boyer-Kane, Emily Johnson, Sheridan Meinsma, Elly Cain, Alyssa Fowler, Emily O’Dell and Karissa O’Dell.
Things did not go as planned for the Rebels as they were defeated in three sets by the Panthers.
The Panthers led off set one with a four point run that gave them the momentum immediately. They were finding holes all over the Rebel defense and exploiting them to gain an early advantage.
The lead grew to 10-3 as Northeast head coach Rachel Diedrich called time out. The Rebels responded, pulling within three points, 13-10.
This was a match full of runs as the Panthers responded, bringing their lead back to five.
Good ball movement led to the Rebels pulling within one point late in set one. However, the Panthers were able to close it out with a 25-21 victory.
Set two was a back and forth match. When one team went on a run, the other team would answer almost immediately.
The Panthers jumped out to a 4-2 lead before the Rebels were able to knot things up at six.
Some breathing room opened up for the Panthers when their lead grew to five, 15-10. But just like most other leads in this match, that quickly vanished. The Rebels went on a 3-0 run and the Panthers called time out.
Out of the time out, the Panthers responded, taking a 21-14 lead. The Rebels were able to pull within two, 22-20 but the Panthers finished things off with a 3-0 run to win the set 25-20.
After a back and forth start to set three, the Panthers began to run away with it. The Rebels called timeout down 12-5, looking for an answer.
However, the Rebels were unable to stop the strong Panther attack and their deficit began to grow. The Panthers stuck with it and were able to seal the deal with a 25-14 win and complete the three set sweep.
The Rebels move to 15-11 on the year, completing their 2022 regular season.
