CHICAGO – American Family Insurance and Intersport today announced that the final contestants in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships will be determined by a public online voting contest.
The American Family Insurance “#DreamFearlessly Fan Vote” is a four-week digital media contest that will match up 16 of the top high school dunkers, boys 3-point shooters and girls 3-point shooters in the nation in a bracket-style competition to determine the final participant in the Slam Dunk Championship, Boys’ 3-Point Championship and Girls’ 3-point Championship. Fans can vote for their favorite players using an interactive bracket by entering the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships website at www.amfam.com/fanvote. The athlete with the most votes in each matchup will move on to the next round.
“American Family is proud to support these amazing athletes who provide such a great example of what it means to be a fearless dreamer by working hard every day to be their very best,” said Judd Schemmel, American Family Insurance associate vice president of community investment. “We’re pleased to sponsor the #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote contest that allows family, friends and fans to support their favorite players. Best of luck to all these deserving student-athletes.”
Video highlight reels of each competitor on the web site will help fans determine their choice. Voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. ET and concludes Friday, March 13 at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can vote daily at www.amfam.com/fanvote. The schedule for each voting round will go as follows:
•Round One: Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. ET through Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. ET (16 Players)
•Quarterfinals: Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. ET through Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. ET (8 Players)
•Semifinals: Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. ET through March 5 at 1 p.m. ET (4 Players)
•Finals: March 6 at 1 p.m. ET through March 13 at 1 p.m. ET (2 Players)
The player that ultimately receives the most votes in the final round will be selected to compete in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, an event featuring some of the best high school dunkers and three-point shooters in the country, held annually in the Final Four host city. The 2020 American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships will air on CBS during Final Four weekend in Atlanta on April 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Complete brackets with matchup details can be found on www.amfam.com/fanvote. The following are the 16 “Fearless Dreamers” competing in each contest for their chance to showcase their talents in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships:
Slam Dunk Championship (High School, City)
Justin Bladen (Timber Creek, Sicklerville, NJ)
Zech Clemens (Northwestern Area, Northville, SD)
Colby Gennett (Post Falls, Post Falls, ID)
Brandon Heigelmann (Tallmadge, Tallmadge, OH)
LJ Henderson (Camanche, Camanche, IA)
RJ Holmes (Stevenson, Lincolnshire, IL)
Kobe Jones (South Granville, Creedmoor, NC)
Jordan Meka (Mt. Bethel Christian, Marietta, GA)
Martice Mitchell (Bloom, Chicago Heights, IL)
Mitchell Pohlot (Belle Vernon, Belle Vernon, PA)
Kiyron Powell (Benjamin Bosse, Evansville, IN)
Luke Seals (Ponca City, Ponca City, OK)
Christian Shumate (Bloom, Chicago Heights, IL)
Jacques Thomas (Rockwood Summit, St. Louis, MO)
Taj Thweatt (Wildwood Catholic, Wildwood, NJ)
Jacques Williams (Bowman Academy, Gary, IN)
Boys’ 3-Point Championship (High School, City)
Andre Bennett (Mt. Carmel, Chicago, IL)
Matt Brunelli (Buffalo Grove, Buffalo Grove, IL)
Michael Byots (Carlinville, Carlinville, IL)
Mitchell Carlos (Casa Grande Union, Casa Grande, AZ)
Elijah Cook (Conifer, Conifer, CO)
Colin Dougherty (Sherwood Christian, Albany, GA)
Greg Farrow (University School, Milwaukee, WI)
Austin Gerber (Coal Ridge, New Castle, CO)
PJ Hayes (Waconia, Waconia, MN)
Kyle Hubbuch (Sahuaro, Tucson, AZ)
Trent Hudgens (Ironwood, Glendale, AZ)
Zach LeGrand (Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge, MO)
Dante Maddox Jr. (Bloom, Chicago Heights, IL)
Micah Pocernich (Cromwell-Wright, Cromwell, MN)
Matthew Smith (Osborne, Marietta, GA)
Brandon Stroud (East Coweta, Sharpsburg, GA)
Girls’ 3-Point Championship (High School, City)
Kate Benes (Lake County Lutheran, Hartland, WI)
Kristen Cravens (Portage, Portage, IN)
Carly Dilworth (Denver South, Denver, CO)
Cassidy Duncan (Red Mountain, Mesa, AZ)
Sophie Gerber (Desert Mountain, Scottsdale, AZ)
Lydia Griffith (Sierra Vista, AZ)
Aaliyah Haozous (San Carlos, San Carlos, AZ)
Sydney Jacobsen (Harrison, West Lafayette, IN)
Destiny Leo (North, Eastlake, OH)
Aileen Marquez (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, Rabun Gap, GA)
Jada Moore (Regis Jesuit, Denver, CO)
Reganne Pate (Penn, Granger, IN)
Claire Rake (Center Grove, Greenwood, IN)
Abby Sheehan (Heritage, Monroeville, IN)
Taylor Theusch (Aquinas, La Crosse, WI)
Kassie Wade (Cloverdale, Cloverdale, IN)
Alumni of the event include the Sacramento Kings’ Buddy Hield (2012 3-Point), the Washington Mystics’ Ariel Atkins (2014 3-Point), the Memphis Grizzlies’ Grayson Allen (2014 Slam Dunk), the Seattle Storm’s Jordin Canada (2014 3-Point), the Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell (2015 Slam Dunk), the Orlando Magic’s Markelle Fultz (2016 Slam Dunk), the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young (2017 3-Point) and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton (2017 3-Point).
For more information about the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships go to www.amfam.com/sponsorships/highschool-slam, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter (@HighSchoolSlam).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.