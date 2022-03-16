Prince of Peace is a small school and has had a small track team in recent year. Head coach Owen Howard is hoping some of the underclassmen joining the Irish will help them in competition in the 2022 track season.
"We may be small in numbers, but we will have some very competitive athletes that will be working their way towards Des Moines," Howard said.
The Irish are returning a number of state-qualifiers. A pair of throwers, Sarah Moeller and Lilly Isenhour, both qualified in Class 1A throwing events (Moeller in shot put, Isenhour is discus) last season. They're back on the girls' side.
"They are both very competitive, which helps them both in competition and in practice," Howard said. "They were both close to qualifying in both throwing events last year, which motivates them."
There's just one returning runner on the boys' side, but he's a force to be reckoned with in distance events. Junior Marcus Blount is back for the Irish, coming off of a third straight state cross country appearance in the fall. Blount missed state track last year, but is motivated to change that.
"He brings leadership and is very competitive and goal drive," Howard said. "We was close to qualifying in the mile and two-mile last year so that is some extra motivation."
Blount's biggest obstacle? Two sports.
"Marcus will once against be one of the best distance runners in the area, along with one of the best soccer players in the area," Howard said. "Pulling double duty helps both programs out and makes for a very tough three months for him."
Howard will also be adding some new faces. Freshman Lilly Smith is recovering from a broken finger, but will join the Irish in sprints and hurdles. Hakeal Powell and Liam Darsidan join Blount on the boys' side and will be sprinters and middle distance runners for the blue and gold.
"We've had some very good practices for the first week of the season," Howard said. "Our goals this year are to have three to four individuals qualify for state in multiple events and hopefully come back with some medals."
The Irish run at the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor meet on Friday, March 25 at the University of Dubuque.
Fulton girls bring experience into 2022
The Fulton girls are looking for another trip to the Illinois High School State Meet, and they have the experience to do it.
Head coach Lynn Schipper is going into his third year at the helm of the girls' program in Fulton.
The Steamers qualifiers two relays last year – the 4x100 and the 4x200. The 4x200 group of Hailey VanZuiden, Grace Dykstra, Mikayla Gazo and Abbigail Thyne placed 8th in the state with a 1:50.44 finish.
The 4x100 group of Thyne, Dykstra, Gazo and Lara Bielema cracked the top 20, crossing the finish line in Charleston in 52.94.
All of the athletes return.
The Steamers have a lot of the sprinter side, including some speedy freshman joining the roster. Seven freshmen join the Steamers, including sprinters Miraya Pessman and Lydia Huizenga, hurdler Emery Wherry and distance runner Jasmine Moreland. Kylie Smither will also be a thrower for Fulton.
"Numbers are trending up with everyone back from last year's eighth-place 4x200 relay," Schipper said. "Excellent depth in the sprint group and improved field events should lead to a strong season, along with a hurdle group that has experience and depth."
The girls have already started running indoor meets. They'll open their outdoor season on March 28, heading to Morrison.
Fulton boys add to roster, looking for success
The Fulton boys' track team added a few athletes to their 2022 lineup and they're hoping the additions give them an extra spark this spring.
A few well-known athletes at Fulton High School are joining the track team for the first time. Senior Brock Mason and sophomore Baylen Damhoff, known from their football and basketball endeavors, joing the Steamers has sprinters. Braiden Hamhoff, a wrestler, will be a thrower this season. Sophomore Klayton Schipper is also out as a mdidle distance runner this year.
"All are new to our team but we believe they can add great depth to our team," head coach Mike Ankrom said. "All have tremendous ability."
Ankrom is looking from the biggest impacts from sprinters and his field events. Senior Joey Huizenga is the top thrower returning, doing both shot and discus. Senior Zach Dykstra also does discus and long jump, plus adds to the sprints. of his athletes, 11 are throwers.
"It will be interesting to see how this group develops and improves," Ankrom said.
The boys had a state-qualifying relay last year as well. The 4x200 team finished 19th overall in Class 1A with a time of 1:34.22. It’s a team that jumped over a few hurdles this year with injury and the short seasons but managed to grab the state berth with runners Carson Wherry, Daken Pessman and seniors Kyler Pessman and Josh Vanderploeg.
Junior Daken Pessman is one of the top returners from that 4x200, and is also joined by junior Carson Wherry.
"Carson is a returner ... he is our best starter and he looks good in early practices," Ankrom said.
Junior Lukas Shroeder will be the leader in the high jump and long jump.
"Our goals are to qualify as many as we can for the state meet," Ankrom said. "Improve in every practice and meet, represent our school in a manner we can be proud of and have fun doing it."
The Steamers have kicked off their season, running two indoor meets at the Westwood Complex in Sterling.
"Both have gone real well," Ankrom said. "We have a very young and inexperience roup, but have shown good energy and enthusiasm."
