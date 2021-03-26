MORRISON — The Rockridge football team defeated Morrison 34-22 in a Three Rivers Conference game Friday night.
“I just told the boys we gave a great effort,” Morrison coach Ryan Oetting said. “We just fell a little short. They can walk off with their heads held high. It just wasn’t our night. But you know what, it wasn’t for the lack of playing their hearts out. You can see us walking off — we’ve got some kids that are sore and I’m sure they’ll (Rockridge) have some kids that are sore.
“Give Rockridge credit. That’s a good football team.”
The Mustangs began with an interception early in the first quarter thanks to Morrison’s Alex Anderson.
Despite turning Rockridge over, the ensuing Morrison drive did not turn into points.
With 2:23 remaining in the first quarter, Rockridge quarterback Brayden Deem ran in a 10-yard rushing touchdown, putting the Rockets up 7-0 for the first score of the game.
At the 9:24 mark of the second quarter, Morrison’s Kayden White ran in a nine-yard touchdown run, but the Mustangs didn’t convert the two-point conversion, making it 7-6.
Turns out, the Mustangs didn’t need the conversion. Less than two minutes later, the Mustangs’ T.C. Ottens sacked Deem in the end zone, causing a safety as Morrison went up 8-7.
The Rockets wasted no time, however, as Deem hit Bryan Blumenstein for a 54-yard gain on the next drive. With just 54 seconds remaining in the half, Deem hit Peyton Dye on a rollout-touchdown pass to put Rockridge up 14-8.
But the Mustangs wouldn’t settle for that.
With 39 seconds to go before the half, Mustangs QB Nate Helms hit Anderson on a 46-yard pass and a Rockridge pass-interference call on the next play put Morrison at the 12-yard line. Helms got the ball down to the one-yard line on a scramble and then hit Thomas Dauphin for a TD pass two plays later. White ran in the two-point conversion to put Morrison up 16-14 at half.
White opened the second half up with a four-yard touchdown run at the 5:22 mark of the third, but the two-point conversion was no good, 22-14.
Rockridge responded with a 20-yard touchdown from Peyton Locke a few minutes later, but the Rockets also missed the two-point conversion, making it 22-20.
A few minutes into the fourth quarter, Locke scored on short TD run and the Rockets got the two-point conversion, making it 28-22 and forcing the Mustangs into a corner.
The Mustangs had a 4th down-and-3 from their own 38-yard line the next drive, but a Helms pass fell incomplete, turning the ball over to Rockridge.
“It just looked like Nate didn’t get into his throw as well as he should’ve,” Oetting said. “I think it was there, but at that time of the game, we were going to roll the dice. We were tired and I was hoping to catch them. It just didn’t work in our favor.”
Locke scored on a 14-yard run with 5:21 to go for the final score of the game.
“We struggled on the defensive side of the ball, stopping some of that zone read-type run stuff,” Oetting said. “We struggled all night with it. We tried some adjustments — I think we tried five different linebackers and we just couldn’t find a cure for it, so give them credit for exploiting that.”
Morrison (1-1) plays Newman Central Catholic 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at Newman.
