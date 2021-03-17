MORRISON — The Morrison football team is finally gearing up for a football game after months of waiting and uncertainty.
The Mustangs are preparing for their first game 7 p.m. Friday at Riverdale. Following the opener, the team will play four more games in a COVID-19-shortened season — Rockridge (March 26), Newman (April 1), Fulton (April 9) and Erie-Prophetstown (April 16).
“It’s been a little bit of a challenge, but everything has been with COVID over the last 365 days almost,” Morrison football coach Ryan Oetting said.
Despite losing some depth from last season, Oetting is confident in his younger group of players.
“We’re young,” Oetting said. “We lost a lot of experience last year — we graduated 16 or 17 seniors and the majority of them played quite a bit for us. Talent-wise and line-depth wise, we’re going to be pretty good there. We don’t have a lot of depth in our skill positions, but our No. 1s are pretty good players.”
Morrison started practice on March 3 and will have fulfilled the IHSA’s practice requirements by the time of the Riverdale game. Due to the basketball season, the team practiced from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. each day, but will soon go back to a more normal schedule with basketball ending.
He said despite the hoops to jump through, the players are happy to have a season.
“They weren’t even sure they were going to get a season, so they’re excited to have something to look forward to,” Oetting said. “They’ve handled it really well as young men. They’re practicing with us when they can, they’re playing basketball when they can. It’s a lot to handle, but they’ve accepted the challenge pretty well up to this point.”
In addition, the Fulton football team began practice March 10 and is preparing for its first game against Orion on March 26 at home.
