PORT BYRON — Morrison quarterback Nathan Helms didn’t mince words.
“The delay really sucked,” Helms said, “I don’t think any of us enjoyed it at all, but when we finally were told that we were allowed to play, it was a big relief for all of us. Getting in the pads, it was just so relieving getting in the locker room with all the guys again.
“It’s fun. It’s nice to be here.”
Helms and the Morrison football team defeated Riverdale 42-0 in their season opener Friday night at Riverdale, the first of five games in a COVID-19 shortened season.
“Just the way the kids competed was nice,” Morrison coach Ryan Oetting said. “With limited practice time, we had some fumbles and some things we didn’t do well, but it’s great for the kids to get back on the football field with all the COVID stuff. To see smiles on their faces, that’s probably the best part of the whole evening.
“Riverdale, you know what, they played hard, they hit hard, give them credit. They’re in the same boat we are with limited practice time and they might have a few kids missing here and there, so it’s just schoolyard football this first week.”
The Morrison defense forced a Riverdale turnover on downs on the first drive of the game.
Following a long run by Morrison’s Alex Anderson, Helms ran in the first touchdown of the game to put the Mustangs up 6-0.
A few minutes later, Riverdale lined up to kick a short field goal, but a pre-snap penalty took the Rams out of field-goal range. They went for it on fourth down, but Morrison’s defense came up big again, forcing another turnover on downs inside their own 10-yard line.
Moments later, Anderson ran in a 72-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion made it 14-0.
With 5:45 to go before halftime, Morrison forced a Riverdale incomplete pass on fourth down to give possession back to the Mustangs.
Oetting said the defensive playbook was somewhat limited given the circumstances.
“It was a lot like last year, except we got on the board first and they did last year,” Oetting said. “The defense played a little bit ‘bend, don’t break.’ I coach the defense, I wasn’t real happy with them, but we had limited time. We were very simple, we played our base defense, we didn’t mix up coverages, so for a first game, they did great.”
Morrison executed a methodical drive that resulted in a Helms touchdown pass to Thomas Dauphin on fourth down from the nine-yard line.
That put Morrison up 20-0, but the Morrison defense would recover a fumble on the ensuing Riverdale drive and Morrison’s Kayden White scored a touchdown on a sweep play to give the Mustangs a 26-0 lead at halftime.
Helms credited the offensive line with opening up holes for the runners.
“Our front five gets a lot of credit,” Helms said. “Our offensive line did what they were coached to do. They dominated tonight, so hats off to the O-line.”
In the third quarter, White scored another touchdown at the 9:48 mark and Helms through a TD pass to Anderson at the 5:47 mark. The Morrison defense got a safety with 6:51 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Helms said the team is keeping its focus simple in such a limited season.
“All our coaches talk about it, ‘Get better every week,’ — they don’t ever mention winning,” Helms said. “We’re just trying to be successful in our own minds, just get better every week and encourage each other to get better.”
Oetting said the team will look to Helms and some of the other upperclassmen for leadership.
“This is his senior year, he came in halfway through the year when Jake Schlegel got hurt over in Fulton,” Oetting said. “He’s an experienced kid and we’re going to rely on him and T.C. (Ottens), and a couple of our senior and junior linemen that started last year.
“We’re not real deep, but we’ve got some good kids.”
