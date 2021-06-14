The return to track and field this spring featured state medals and a school record for Morrison senior Jordan Gallentine as the shortened Illinois girls’ track season wrapped up at state last week at Eastern Illinois University.
Gallentine, the sole state qualifier for the Fillies, came home with two state medals from the three events she qualified for.
Her top finish was in the 400-meter dash. Gallentine came in fourth in Class 1A with a 59-12 personal best performance. She also finished 10th in the state in the 100-meter dash, clocking in at 12.75.
She also cracked the top 20 in the 200-meter dash.
Although Illinois resumed sports for the 2021 school year, most ended without a state series, Track was the exception, hosting the state meet in Charleston, Ill. Gallentine had qualified for the state championships as a sophomore but then missed junior season with the coronavirus cancellations. The announcement that there was going to be a state series was an important one for the senior.
“I was really excited hearing we were going to have a state series because it gave me something to work towards,” Gallentine said. “I knew it was going to be my last season and I wanted to work as hard as I could and do as much I could.”
Not only did Gallentine qualify for all of her events and then place at state when the Fillies ran at sectionals, but in the process she attained another goal of hers. With her fourth place finish in the 400-meter dash, Gallentine also knocked off a long-standing school record.
“It means a lot to me,” Gallentine said. Her first season of track was her sophomore year. “That record has been there for 26 years and to break it, it felt really cool. I knew I wanted to break that record from my sophomore year, it was awesome to accomplish that goal my last meet of my career.”
Although Gallentine was the only Fillie to make the trip to Charleston this season, head coach Julie Deter saw a lot from her team. Some of the performances set the stage for next year’s track and field season in Morrison.
“Senior Emily Henson also stepped up her work ethic this year just to make her senior season one to remember,” Deter said. “And she did just that with a [personal best] in the 800 at sectionals last week. I also had a great group of juniors who practiced hard and showed up for every meet as well, May Li, Courtnee Oldham, Corrine Carroll and Kate Henson.
“The kids took so much away from this season in all of our lives where things were constantly changing and you never knew what to expect. I think the statement that was made most often at practices was that we were just grateful to have the chance and make memories. They have definitely learned to take nothing for granted and to always put your best foot forward because it could very well be your last chance.”
