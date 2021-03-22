The Morrison volleyball team only had two full practices with the entire squad before its first game against Fulton on March 16. The Fillies went through the starting rotations just hours before the game.
“As a coach, I was a little nervous they were going to miss getting substituted in, their jobs, responsibilities, but there weren’t any mental errors or anything, so I was very pleased with that,” first-year Morrison coach Tom Drosopoulos said. “Their volleyball IQ is relatively high.”
Morrison dropped its first two games of the year to Fulton, but they feel fortunate to get the opportunity to compete with so much uncertainty clouding the beginning of the year.
“It feels really good,” Morrison’s Anna Szabo said. “I never really expected it with a new coach and everything, so really glad to be back out.”
For a while, a season didn’t seem possible.
“I was kind of scared we weren’t going to have a season and that was sad because you only have four years of high school to play sports,” Morrison’s Diana Robbins said. “The fact that we have a chance to play, that’s a big plus.”
The situation has given the team license to put everything out on the court this year.
“We’re playing with house money in a way,” Drosopoulos said. “We didn’t think we were going to have a season and here it is. We’ve got nothing to lose, there’s no pressure, just go out, play and have fun.”
The team features several underclassmen.
“They’re improving, they’re getting better — it’s just going to take some time just being comfortable with the girls they’re playing with on the court, different rotations, the pace of the game, maybe in a way just taking charge,” Drosopoulos said.
Drosopoulos said with all of the unexpected challenges of his first year, it took some problem solving to figure out how the team would approach the season.
“You have to have an ultimate goal, and the ultimate goal shouldn’t be necessarily to be 25-0 in the regular season — it’s all about the postseason and state,” Drosopoulos said. “That’s been a difficult adjustment for me as a coach trying to figure out as a team, what is our goal and what should I be using to dangle the carrot in front of them, so to speak.
“I’ve come down to just constantly improving and pride.”
Szabo said so far, the team wants to work on its communication.
“We just need to communicate so much more every single ball — where it’s at, calling it,” Szabo said.
Robbins agreed that it’s their primary issue right now.
“I feel like if we talk more, we’d be able to not have as many balls hit the floor and hopefully pep up our step so we’re not so bland on the floor,” Robbins said.
The Fillies face Riverdale 5 p.m. Tuesday at home.
