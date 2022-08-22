CLINTON - Two Clinton LumberKings have been announced as 2022 Prospect League All-Stars.
From the University of Iowa, Cade Moss has been named the Western Conference catcher. Moss played in 29 games for Clinton, compiling an average of .319 and totaling 16 runs batted in (RBIs).
A hurler was selected as well for Clinton. Lefty Jackson Kent, from the University of Arizona. He had an absolutely incredible year, making eight starts, posting a record of 3-0, holding an earned run average of 2.09 and striking out 54 batters, the 14th best in the Prospect League.
Both players made an impact for the LumberKings on and off the field.
“Both Cade and Jackson are very deserving of their awards,” said LumberKings’ Manager Jack Dahm. “Cade was a quiet but confident leader of our team and pitching staff, it seemed like everyone of his RBIs were in key situations. Jackson has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the league over the past two seasons and is one of the most competitive guys I have been around.”
Moss and Kent join Brett McCLeary and Ryan Miller as LumberKings to earn the honor since joining the Prospect League in 2021.
