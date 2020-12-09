CLINTON — When Major League Baseball on Wednesday released its list of 120 Minor League teams chosen to become full-season affiliates of 30 MLB teams, it affirmed what the Clinton LumberKings have known for the past 13 months.
The LumberKings - the only remaining charter member of the Class A Midwest League - are not on the list and must find a new league to play in.
“It’s final,” LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow said after the announcement was released. “There’s no more ifs, ands or buts about it. This is the way that Major League Baseball is going to restructure the landscape of baseball in their ‘One Baseball’ concept. We’ll just be going down another tier, another level.”
MLB’s “One Baseball” concept was formed in 2015 to unify all levels of baseball under the MLB banner.
Now the club, community-owned and governed by a board of directors, must make a decision on the LumberKings' future. Tornow said he expects the team will have a definitive decision made in “the next couple days, maybe a week.”
Tornow has been in contact with the commissioners of various leagues, including the Frontier and Prospect Leagues.
“Looking at some of their other teams in their leagues and their facilities, we would have one of the better ones in both leagues,” Tornow said. “It’d be interesting going from the little fish in the big pond to the big fish in the little pond.
“We’re just going to do what’s best for the organization and for our fans. Our fans are disappointed, I’m disappointed, but it’s not like we fell off the face of the Earth. We are going to have something here. It’s going to be fun.”
Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said Wednesday’s announcement does not change the city’s relationship with the LumberKings.
“We support the Clinton baseball club," Maddasion said. "We know they’re going to have baseball here. It’s obviously going to look a little different than it has in the past, but they have our support 100 percent and we’ll have a good relationship going forward just like we have for the past many years.”
He said the city would support the LumberKings’ decision on whichever league the team ends up joining.
“Obviously, everyone wants to have a Major League affiliate like we’ve had for so many years here in town, but ultimately, we want to have baseball,” Maddasion said. “We want to make sure our stadium is used because it’s one of the nicest stadiums probably in the country for this level of baseball. We support the ball club 100 percent on their decision on which league they would like to be a part of.”
Tornow said everybody needs to be heading in the same direction to keep things moving forward. The LumberKings have been in a dispute with the city over a $9,000 bill, and are currently at a standstill over the issue. Maddasion said he expects the issue to be resolved soon after a meeting with LumberKings Baseball Club President Craig Iben.
“We found some common ground and we’re going to continue to work through this,” Maddasion said. “It’s not as big a deal as some people put it out to be, but we’re going to continue to work with them and get everything shored up here hopefully soon.”
Tornow is ready to move on and make progress toward getting the team back on the field.
“We’ve got to move forward,” Tornow said. “If they’re sincere about baseball staying in this community, then this is just a progression toward that. I want to tell the community we’re going to have baseball.”
