CLINTON – For the second year, the Clinton strength program handed out an award to two athletes that best represented what it means to be a Clinton High School Athlete.
This year, seniors Jasper Luckritz and Brooke Mulholland were the recipients of the annual Iron King and Queen titles.
The award was created to honor both a male and female senior athlete who exemplify what it means to be an Iron King or Queen. They got a plaque and t-shirt, and an additional plaque will be hung in the weight room for future athletes to see.
Griswold tweeted out that it was a difficult decision this year, but it came down to the two who stood above the rest in representing the program.
Brooke Mulholland is well known for her efforts on the volleyball court. It’s a place she’s been since an underclassman, taking over the varsity setting position as a sophomore.
“Brooke has an incredible work ethic that drives her to be the best at ever single thing that she does,” strength coach Mike Griswold said. “She has become one of the best leaders we’ve had in our weight room, leading with an intensity and desire to let no one, including herself, give anything but their best effort.”
Mulholland also participates with the River Queens in track in the spring. She’s heading on to Kirkwood Community College to further her volleyball career with the Eagles. After that, she hopes to move on to Division I volleyball.
The Iron King Award went to three-sport athlete Jasper Luckritz. Luckritz was a defensive leader on the football field, a wrestler, and plays baseball with the River Kings.
His efforts with the Clinton strength program shined particularly in both football and wrestling.
“Jasper made a phenomenal physical change throughout his career at CHS,” Griswold said. “His tireless work ethic and positive attitude toward bettering himself on a daily basis make him a great role model for all younger athletes striving to be the best athlete they possibly can be.”
Luckritz is also continuing his athletic career. He’ll be heading to Pella to join the Central College Dutch in both football and wrestling next year.
The Clinton strength program has taken on new life over the last couple of years at Clinton High, led by Griswold who has been at the school for 15 years. During normal times, the weight room is open throughout the school year in the early morning hours and all summer for athletes to put in extra work.
Last year’s Iron King and Queen recipients were seniors Matt Swamberger and Molly Chapman.
